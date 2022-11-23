Tamil Nadu Police Sub Inspector recruitment 2022: Final result declared, check direct link
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the position of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk)
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has put out the final result of the TN Police Sub Inspector exam 2022. Aspirants can check and download the Provisional Selection List from the official web portal at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The TNUSRB SI Viva-voce was organised for those who had cleared the SI PET exams and the TN Police SI written exam. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the position of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and the remaining 45 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts. The pay scale is between Rs 36900 -116600.
What are the steps to check TN Police SI result 2022?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Go to ‘Final Provisional Selection List’ under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) – 2022
Step 3: Make the category selection between Open or Department
Step 4: The TN Police SI merit list will then appear on screen
Step 5: Check and download the TN SI merit list
Here is the direct link to the open provisional result list on the basis of enrollment number.
Here is the direct link to the open provisional result list on the basis of the department.
Check the links below to see the roster wise open and department lists respectively:
https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/pdfs/Provisionalselectionlist_OpenRosterwise.pdf
https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/pdfs/Provisionalselectionlist_DeptRosterwise.pdf
The Board had recently released the admit card for the post of jail wardens, police constables, and firemen. Candidates who had registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets from the official web portal. Candidates will now be required to fill in their user id and password to view their admission cards. The primary written exam and the Tamil language eligibility test will both be held on 27 November.
