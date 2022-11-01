The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, Tamil Nadu has now released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment list. Aspirants who registered for the State NEET PG Round 2 can download the allotment list from the official web portal at tnmedicalselection.net. It is to be noted that those who were given seats in Round 2 cannot renounce their seats after they are confirmed, and they are also not allowed to take part in further rounds of the state NEET PG counselling. TN NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 allotment list consists of rank, roll number, marks, college allotted, and category of candidates

What are the steps to download the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 2 allotment list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of DME at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Select PG Medical by clicking on PG Courses.

Step 3: The link to download the allotment order for round 2 will appear.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to login and fill out the form.

Step 5: The allocation list will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save a copy of the allocation list for your future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Government Quota allocation list:

https://pgcoun2.tnmedicalonline.co.in/pgmedgq

Here is the direct link to the Management Quota allocation list:

https://pgcoun2.tnmedicalonline.co.in/pgmedmq/

Candidates should note that they will be required to report to the allotted colleges and pay their tuition fees and verify their documents for the admission process. For latest updates, candidates must keep a check on the directorate’s website. A total of 918 candidates have been allotted seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG seat allotment has been released on the basis of choices filled by candidates and their ranks in the Tamil Nadu PG medical counselling merit list. The NEET PG counselling is being held for admission to the courses of Master of Surgery (MS)/Doctor of Medicine (MD)/PG Diploma seats in the medical colleges of the state.

