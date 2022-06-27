Tamil Nadu HSE Class 11 results out: 90.07% students pass, check steps to download scorecard

The scorecard of the students will consist of Name of Student, Board Name, Class, Date of Birth, Grades and Subject-wise scores. The students are required to get a minimum of 35 per cent for clearing the Class 11 exam

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN Class 11 result today, 27 June. Candidates who have taken the examination can check the result through the official website of the Tamil Nadu results on tnresults.nic.in and also on the website of DGE, Tamil Nadu at dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

It is to be noted that around 8 lakh students have appeared in the exam and an overall pass percentage of 90.07 has been recorded.

What are the steps to download the scorecard?

Step 1: Go to the websites - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads HSE(+1) - May 2022 Results

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your Class 11 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your scorecard and print it out for future use

The scorecard of the students will consist of Name of Student, Board Name, Class, Date of Birth, Grades and Subject-wise scores. The students are required to get a minimum of 35 per cent for clearing the Class 11 exam.

In the Class 12, 10 results declared earlier, a pass percentage of 93.76 was recorded for class 12 while the the passing percentage of Class 10 students was 90.07.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.80 while a total of 8,45,202 students had registered for the exam, out of which 8,40,078 candidates had passed the exam.

The Board examination was held following all COVID-19 norms issued by central and state government.

The results published on the website are provisional in nature and the official and original marksheet for the same will be distributed by the Board via the respective schools of the candidates.

Here is the direct link to check the Tamil Nadu Class 11 Board result.

