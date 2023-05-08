The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the Class 12 Board Results today, 8 May. While the results were to be announced earlier by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during a press conference at 9:30, it was delayed a bit due to unannounced reasons and now the results are finally out. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their TN HSC Results 2023 can visit the board’s official website for fresh updates.

Links to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Results 2023

How to check TN HSC Results online?

1. Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at the aforementioned websites.

2. Next, find the link for “TN HSC (+2) Examination Results – March/April 2023” on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear on the screen, seeking your credentials.

4. Enter your required information, including registration number and date of birth.

5. Click on Submit and the results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scores and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates can also check their results on the Digilocker app and by sending an SMS of “TN12 Result” on 09282232585.

As the results are declared, candidates will be able to get detailed information on total marks, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. Around 8.51 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams 2023 which were earlier conducted from 13 March to 3 April this year. Out of the total, around 5.36 lakh students appeared for Science, over 2.54 lakh students appeared for Commerce and approximately 14,000 students attempted for Arts.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2023: Pass percentage

As per the fresh data, female students have outshined with a pass percentage of 96.38%, while boys have shown a pass percentage of 91.45%. There has been an overall pass percentage of 94.03%.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.