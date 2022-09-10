The Directorate of Technical Education has started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) general counselling 2022 from today, 10 September. Candidates will have to complete choice filling by 12 September on the official web portal at tneaonline.org.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) general counselling 2022 from today, 10 September.

Candidates will have to complete choice filling by 12 September on the official web portal at tneaonline.org.

After candidates have mentioned their preferred choices of institutes and courses, the system will allot a tentative seat according to the choices filled by them. After the allotment of seats, the candidates may confirm or decline the offer.

A total of 539 institutes will participate under TNEA. The TNEA Counselling process was earlier postponed because of delayed NEET Results. This was done to avoid the general category seats going vacant.

It was seen that in the last few years, students took admission to engineering colleges and then left the seats after the NEET results were announced in favour of an MBBS seat. Due to this many seats in top colleges like Anna University were left vacant.

How to do choice filling for TNEA Counselling 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Go to the login button on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and proceed ahead with the TNEA choice filling.

Step 4: Pay the TNEA fees if needed.

Step 5: Submit and download the TNEA Counselling form.

Candidates should note that once the tentative allotment result is declared on 3 September 2022, you will be required to confirm your seat from 13 to 14 September up to 5 PM.

The rank list for the exam was recently released and is prepared on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying exam. They may also check their position of merit through the TNEA rank list available on the official web portal. The list has been prepared using the normalisation method.

The TNEA counselling is an online process that requires the aspirants to register themselves, make fee payment, file their preferences, allotment and confirmation of seat. In order to successfully complete the counselling process, candidates should check the process carefully.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.