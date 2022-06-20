Tamil Nadu Board Results 2022: TN Plus 2, 10th result out today; check steps to download

According to the official website, the Board will release the Class 12 results at 10 am and the Class 10 results at 12 noon

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to release the Class 12 and 10 board examination results today, 20 June. Students who appeared in the board examination can check their results by visiting the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

According to the official website, the Board will release the Class 12 results at 10 am and the Class 10 results at 12 noon. Apart from the official website, the Tamil Nadu board result will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

To access the TN plus 2/ Class 10 result students need to use their roll number and date of birth on the given section correctly.

Candidates are advised to follow these simple steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on TN Class 12 or Class 10 Result 2022 link once available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The TN Board Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need.

Students can also check the Tamil Nadu board result via SMS. To access the results, they need to type TNBOARD10 or TNBOARD12 and send it to 09282232585 or 09282232585 with their date of birth and registration number. Following that the results will appear on the screen.

Students who appeared for the TN Class 10, 12 exams require to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all subjects to be declared pass. For subjects having theory and practical paper, students need to pass separately in both sections of the paper.

The Tamil Nadu board exams were held in May this year at various exam centres across the state. According to News18, almost 20 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board exams this year.

