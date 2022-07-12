Symbiosis releases SLAT 2022 score card, here's how to download

Candidates who qualify the Symbiosis University's SLAT exam have to appear for the writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has declared the result of The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 today, 12 July. Those who have appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecards at the official website at www.set-test.org.

The exam was conducted on 3 July 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).

What are the steps to check the SLAT results?

Go to the official website at set-test.org.

Click on the link that reads "Download SLAT scorecard"

Login with your SLAT ID and password

The SLAT scorecard will then be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and print it out for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the Symbiosis University's SLAT exam have to appear for the writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds. These rounds will be conducted separately by all of the participating law schools. The SLAT exam scores are recognised by four law schools that offer about 1,080 seats in 5-year integrated LLB programmes.

Those who aspire to join B.A LL. B(Hons) /B.A LL.B. / B.B.A LL.B /B.B.A/B.B.A LL.B (Hons) / B.C.A/B.B.A(I T)/B.A.(M.C)/ B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons / B.Sc (Economics) Hons./B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science)/ B.Sc (Liberal Arts) Hons/B.Tech programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test(s) (CBT).

The SET - Law test also called Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT),SET - General as SET. SET - Engineering as SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) These are conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in various cities across India.

Waiting lists will also be released depending on the number of vacant seats available. Here is the direct link to download the SLAT scorecard.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates on the waiting lists.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.