SWAYAM July 2022: Registration deadline extended till 22 January; here’s how to apply

The last date to register for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The revised last date for SWAYAM July 2022 Registration is 22 January, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of SWAYAM. The move by NTA comes after it received requests from the candidates to extend the last date for the registration of the exam. The exam dates have also been announced by the NTA. The SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams will be conducted from 25 to 26 February. When the correction window opens, applicants will be able to make rectifications to the details submitted by them.

SWAYAM July 2022 Exam: Steps to apply for the exam

After landing on the official website of SWAYAM, click on the link which reads “Login for SWAYAM (July 2022 Semester) Exam Registration”.

Now, register yourself and fill out the application form.

Pay the required amount and submit the application form.

Download the application form and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Eligibility criteria

Those students are eligible for SWAYAM (July 2022 Semester) Exam who have enrolled in any 362 courses in the July 2022 semester.

Students, who have scored 40 per cent marks in the term-end written test held by the NTA and 40 per cent marks in the internal assessment separately, are going to be eligible for certificate and credit transfer.

Application fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 per course. On the other hand, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Person with a Disability (PwD)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)- Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) category applicants have to pay Rs 500 per course.

Note

Candidates are able to apply for a maximum of 4 courses according to schedule and shifts available.

The application form can be submitted via online only and the form in any other mode won’t be accepted.

