The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022. The registration process starts today, 20 August, and will conclude on 5 September, 2022. Aspirants who want to apply for the exam can do so online via the official site of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Along with SSC Steno Notification, the commission will release the link to apply for SSC Steno 2022. After the submission of registration forms, the applications will be screened by the commission. Eligible applicants will then be required to appear for an online exam which will be held in the month of November 2022. It is to be noted that the admit cards will be released to the regional websites of the commission. Candidates will be required to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card by going to the regional website of the Commission for which they have applied.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Candidates should have cleared Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University. It is to be noted that those who want to apply for Grade C should be between 18 to 30 years and for Grade D, the age of the candidates has to be between 18 to 27 years.

What are the steps to apply for the SSC posts?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads, 'SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022' on the homepage

You will be directed to a new page

Go to the registration link and move ahead with the registration process

What is the Application Fee?

The application fee for the registration stands at ₹100. Women aspirants and those who belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from making any fee payment.

For more details, the candidates may refer to the official notification released by the Commission.

Candidates, who were selected in the Computer Based Examination, have to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.

