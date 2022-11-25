SSC Stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2022: Answer key out; check direct link

The provisional answer key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates are able to download the answer keys from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. Objections can be raised by the applicants against the answer key till 28 November. An amount of Rs 100 will be charged for every objection. After 5 PM on 28 November, no challenges will be entertained under any circumstances. The SSC exam, which was computer based, was held by the commission on 17 and 18 November. The job profile of the SSC stenographer includes building public relations, speech writing, handling briefings, etc.

Here are the steps required for downloading the answer key:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, click on the link which reads as “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s)”.

Step 2: After that, select the link of the answer key.

Step 3: Type in the required login credentials, and press the submit button.

Step 4: Download the answer key, properly go through it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly click on this link for downloading the answer key.

Salary:

The basic salary stands at Rs 14,500 for Grade C vacancies and Rs 7,600 for Grade D posts.

For both posts, allowances, incentives, and perks are provided.

The SSC stenographer receives House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Transport Allowance (TA), and Medical Allowance.

HRA depends on the city in which one is posted. So, it varies in accordance with the place.

