SSC releases schedule for CHSL Tier II, DP Head Constable and MTS Paper II exams

SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2021 Tier II on 18 September 2022 while the Recruitment of Head Constable in Delhi Police Examination 2022 will be held from 10 October to 20 October 2022

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has brought out a notification regarding the schedule of certain upcoming SSC Examinations. Eligible candidates who are interested to appear for the CHSL Tier II, Delhi Police Head Constable and MTS Paper II examinations can check and download the official notification from the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

As per the official statement, SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2021 Tier II on 18 September 2022. The Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination 2022 will be held from 10 October to 20 October 2022. Paper II of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021 is slated to be held on 6 November 2022.

“The schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the notification adds. The other details will be notified to the aspirants with further notices. Thus, the aspirants are advised to keep a check on the SSC's web portal.

Check the SSC examination schedule here.

Earlier on 2 August 2022, the commission released the provisional answer key for the MTS Paper I Examination 2021. Candidates having any doubt regarding the answer key, are allowed to raise objections by paying Rs 100 per question. The objection window for SSC MTS Paper I will remain open till 7 August 2022. Students can also download their respective response sheets and check their answers against the published tentative answer key.

After analysing all the objections, the commission will publish the final answer key and the result will be prepared based on that. The MTS Paper I result is expected to be announced in the month of September or October this year. Candidates who will clear the Paper I exam will qualify for the MTS Paper II.

Direct link for MTS Paper I Tentative Answer Key is here.

The SSC had also released the list of qualified candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier II Examination on 4 August. The list is available to download on the official SSC website.

Direct link for CHSL Tier I result is here.

For more details, please log in to the official website of the Staff Service Commission (SSC).

