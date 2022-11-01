The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022-23. Candidates who registered for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam can check and download the exam dates from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Going by the recent schedule, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will commence on 1 December 2022.

It will conclude on 13 December 2022. Along with the SSC CGL exam, the commission has also released the exam dates for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022. This exam will be held from 14 to 16 December this year. The SSC CGL admit card will be released soon on the official website of the commission.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification. So, the SSC CGL exam schedule is tentative and might change under special circumstances. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at regular intervals for further updates.

Read the official notice here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Examinations_notice_31102022.pdf

The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies in the organisation. These vacancies are in different Departments/ Ministries/Organisations of the Government of India and several Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD examination will be conducted to recruit about 990 vacancies.

Details on SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam:

It is a computer-based examination that will be held in Hindi and English for a duration of 60 minutes. The exam will be conducted in an objective type multiple choice questions format. Candidates must note that for every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks. The question paper will be 200 marks and will include 100 questions.

For the latest updates, candidates are requested to visit the official website of SSC on a regular basis.

