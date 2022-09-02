SSC recruitment exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in; check official notice
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for several examinations. Candidates appearing for Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Hindi Translators (JHT), Sub-Inspector (SI), Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP), and others can check the notification on the official website of SSC
“The schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines that are issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification.
The Commission has advised registered candidates to visit the official website at regular intervals for further updates and information on all respective exams.
As per the official notice, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper 1) will be held on 1 October. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Paper 1) will be conducted from 9 to 11 November.
The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper 1) will be held from 14 to 16 November. The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 which is a Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted on 17 and 18 November this year.
Find the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Examinations_notice_02092022.pdf
Details on SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT):
The Commission closed the registration process for the SSC JHT Recruitment on 4 August 2022.
Find the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_jht_20072022.pdf
Details on SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination:
The registration process was held from 10 to 30 August. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,300 vacancies in the organisation.
https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_SICPO_10082022.pdf
Details on SSC Junior Engineer:
The Commission will close the online application process today, 2 September for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. The registration process will end at 11 pm. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Read the notification here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_eng_je_12082022.pdf
Details on SSC Stenographer Grade “C” & “D Examination:
The Commission began the registration process on 20 August 2022. It will end on 5 September this year. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies at ssc.nic.in.
Find the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_Steno_20082022.pdf
For more details, keep checking the official page of the Commission.
