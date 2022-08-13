SSC Recruitment 2022: Registration process starts for Junior Engineer posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting applications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in the discipline of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting applications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in the discipline of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of SSC to register for the exam. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022. The last day for registration is 2 September, although the application fee can be paid till 3 September.

Candidates will be recruited in the ministries and departments which come under central government.

The detailed official notification can be checked here.

Exam Pattern:

For SSC JE Paper 1:

50 questions will be on each General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness, and 100 questions on General Engineering.

The exam will be of total 200 marks.

Negative marks of 0.25 will be there.

For SSC JE Paper 2:

There will be a single paper of 300 marks on General Engineering to be done in 2 hours.

Application Fee:

For General and OBC, the application fee is RS 100.

For women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen, there is no fee to be paid.

Application Process:

Log into the official website after you have successfully registered yourself on it.

Click on the online application link.

Fill up the needed details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the fee of application.

Submit the application form.

Qualification:

The candidates must have a graduation degree, or diploma with 2 years of work experience in the relevant discipline.

Important Details:

The vacancy details will be available on the official website in due course of time.

The upper age limit is 30-32 years (which varies from post to post).

The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,400-1,12,400.

There is no limit to the number of attempts for the exam.

The exam is conducted once every year.

The result will be uploaded in pdf format for each stage on the official website.

The posts are non-gazetted, and come under Group B in Level-6.

