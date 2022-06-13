SSC Phase X exam 2022: Registration deadline ends today, check steps to apply for 2,065 vacancies

The computer-based exam for the recruitment will tentatively be held in August. The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 2,065 posts in the SSC

The registrations of the Phase X Exam 2022 will be concluded by the Staff Selection Commission today, 13 June. Candidates can apply for over 2,000 vacancies till 11 pm at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The deadline for fee payment is 15 June, while the last date of generating offline challan is 16 June. The final date for SSC fee payment though challan is 18 June. Applicants can edit their Phase X exam forms from 20 June to 24 June. The computer-based exam for the recruitment will tentatively be held in August.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 2,065 posts in the SSC. Find the official notice here.

Steps to apply for SSC Phase X 2022 exams:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link for registration.

Enter your details into the SSC portal to create your account.

Login and apply for the Phase X exam.

Submit the Phase X form and make the fee payment.

Save a copy of the submitted SSC form for future reference.

Application fee:

Applicants need to pay Rs 100 only. Women as well as candidates from SC/ST/PwD categories and Ex-Servicemen who are eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment.

If candidates need to edit their application form, the SSC will levy a charge of Rs 200 for modifying the form for the first time and Rs 500 for making corrections for the second time. These charges are applicable on all aspirants.

Selection process:

As per the official notification, “There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels”.

If Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test and so on will be conducted, where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, these tests will be of a qualifying nature. For more details, aspirants can visit the SSC website.

