SSC Phase X/2022 result declared for Matriculation & Higher Secondary levels; check direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination result for Matriculation (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) level posts. Candidates who appeared for the Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination can check and download their scorecard on the official website of SSC. This year, a total of 5,55,011 candidates applied for the SSC Phase X/2022 at the Matriculation level, with 9,482 candidates qualifying for the next stage of the selection process. A total of 3,75,662 candidates applied for Higher Secondary level out of which 10,289 made it to the next round. As per the schedule, the SSC Phase X/2022 exam was conducted from 1 to 5 August at several examination centres across the country.

Check the official notice here for the Matriculation level.

Check the official notice here for Higher Secondary level.

Below are the cut-off marks for different categories:

Unreserved (UR): 35 per cent (70 marks)

Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section (OBC/EWS): 30 per cent (60 marks)

Other reserved categories: 25 per cent (50 marks).

Here is the direct link to SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for Matriculation level.

Here is the direct link to SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for Higher Secondary level.

The marks of the candidates will not be disclosed at this stage, as the candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional.

It is to be noted that candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are advised to submit a copy of all their supporting documents. The documents should be self-attested and prove the age, relaxation, educational qualification, experience, and category of the applicants. Aspirants must send a hard copy of the documents, along with a printout of their online application form, to the respective regional offices by 9 December 2022.

Candidates who succeed in the scrutiny round for a particular post will be called on a given date for document verification by the regional office.

For more details and the latest updates, applicants must keep checking the official website and read the notification completely.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.