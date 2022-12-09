SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional result declared at ssc.nic.in; check direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the additional result of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination 2021. The Commission has released the additional result for Matriculation (Class 10), Higher Secondary (10 + 2), and Graduate level posts. Applicants who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website. Candidates who are shortlisted for the next round of recruitment must submit self-attested copies of all the supporting documents including educational qualification, experience certificate, category, age-relaxation, and others along with a printout of their SSC application form.

Read the matriculation (Class 10) level additional result notice here.

Read the higher secondary (10+2) level additional result notice here.

Read the graduate and above level additional result notice here.

All the documents should be sent to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the post-category belongs within three weeks, that is up to 30 December, by speed post only. While sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by speed post, candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation Level” and “Post-Category Number” on the top of the envelope.

Check out the steps to download the SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result:

Visit ssc.nic.in

Go to the ‘Result’ section and then click on ‘Others’

On the new window, click on SSC Phase IX additional result link

The SSC additional result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep a copy of the PDF file for future reference.

Find the direct link to the matriculation level additional result.

Find the direct link to higher secondary (10+2) level additional result.

Find the direct link to graduate and above level additional results.

For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the main website.

