SSC MTS Paper II: Results out at ssc.nic.in, find direct link here

The result of the Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper II descriptive type examination was conducted on 8 May at various centers all over the country. This year, a total of 9,754 candidates cleared the MTS Paper 2 exam.

According to Scroll.in, a total number of 44,680 candidates had passed the MTS Paper I examination. Following the paper I exam, only eligible candidates appeared for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Those who have passed the Paper II exam have been shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification process.

Here are a few simple steps to check SSC MTS Paper 2 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit SSC's official site at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the result link that appears for MTS 2020

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the SSC MTS Tier 2 result merit list will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check and download the SSC MTS Paper 2 result 2020

Step 6: Keep a printout of the SSC MTS Paper 2 result for future reference or need

Find the direct link here.

Candidates can check their individual scores by using their respective registration numbers and password. Through an official notice, the Commission has informed that all qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification.

“The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly,” the notice read.

Find the notice here.

Candidates should note that the marks of Paper II of the qualified or non-qualified applicants will be made available on the website on 4 August. The marks will also be available till 24 August 2022.

For more information, candidates should keep a check on the official website.

