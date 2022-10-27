SSC MTS Final Result 2020: Commission releases marks, steps to check

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks. Candidates who had taken the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official web portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 9754 candidates had passed the SSC MTS Paper 2 exam and were called for Document Verification. Of these, 3887 candidates were shortlisted for appointment to the position of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. The final result will be announced on 15 October. To check the marks, the candidates can visit the dashboard by filling in their Registration Number and Registered Password. The marks can be checked by the candidates from 26 October to 15 November.

What are the steps to check the SSC MTS Final Result Marks 2020?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login using your SSC registration number and password.

Step 3: Click on the SSC MTS Final Result marks link.

Step 5: Check your SSC MTS marks and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of your SSC MTS marks for future use.

A notification about the announcement of marks was released which can be checked here

In case there is a tie in marks between candidates which means if two or more candidates have scored the same marks in the SSC MTS Exam 2020, the commission will be adopting the following criteria:

1. Total marks of paper 2 will be checked. Candidates who have scored higher marks in paper 2 will be preferred.

2. Date of Birth of the aspirants will be checked. Candidates who are older in terms of their age will be given preference.

3. Alphabetical order of names is also a criteria to break the tie between marks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.