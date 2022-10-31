SSC MTS 2021: Tier 2 exam admit card released, check steps to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) paper 2 exam 2021. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the regional web portals of SSC. The SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 was organised in computer-based mode from 5 to 26 July at different centres across India. The provisional answer keys were released on 3 August and objections were invited till 7 August. Paper-2 will be conducted in ‘Pen and Paper’. Candidates will have to write a short essay or letter in English or any language on 6 November.

What are the steps to download the SSC MTS admit card?

Go to regional websites of SSC

Visit the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘Others’ – go to “MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2021 (PAPER-2)”

Fill in your roll no/registered ID or applicant name and date of birth

The SSC MTS tier 2 admit card will then appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive has been organised to fill up tentatively 3,698 MTS and 3,603 Havaldar vacancies in CBIC and CBN.

The recruitment exam of the previous round was held in multiple shifts across the country. Candidates’ individual scorecards can be downloaded from 17 October to 6 November.

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified applicants will be available on the website till 6 November 2022. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks by filling in their registration number and registered password and clicking on the result/ marks tab on the candidate dashboard. For more details, refer to the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier invited applications to the vacancies of constable (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates can apply online.

