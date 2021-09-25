SSC MTS 2021: Admit cards released at ssc-cr.org, check direct link here

According to the schedule, the SSC MTS Paper I will be held from 5 October to 2 November.

The admit cards for the Multi Tasking (non-technical) Staff (MTS) Examination 2021 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The registered candidates can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting SSC’s main website (ssc.nic.in) or other regional websites. According to the schedule, the SSC MTS Paper I will be held from 5 October to 2 November.

Applicants can follow these steps to download SSC MTS 2021 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in or any other official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search and open the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the required login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Your SSC MTS 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket. Keep a printout for future use

Here's the direct link

For the unversed, the SSC MTS examination will comprise of two papers Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is supposed to be a computer-based test (CBT) while the second paper is going to be descriptive. Paper I will have objective-type questions and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there for each incorrect answer. No option for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores will be given to candidates.

Questions will be asked from four major sections, namely General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General English, and Numerical Aptitude.

The exam will be divided into four sections carrying 25 questions each and candidates will get 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the SSC MTC examination.

Below, take a look at the other regional websites where candidates can access their hall tickets:

Eastern Region- sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region- ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Southern Region- sscsr.gov.in

North Eastern Region- sscner.org.in

Central Region- ssc-cr.org

Western Region- sscwr.net

Madhya Pradesh Region- sscmpr.org

North Western Region- sscnwr.org

Northern Region- sscnr.nic.in