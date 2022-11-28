More than 20,000 vacancies have been added to this year’s recruitment drive of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The hiring now is for a total 45,284 posts from the earlier 24,369 posts. This is an increase of a total of 20,000 posts. The notification about the same is available online and the candidates can go and check on the official web portal at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice issued, candidates can apply till 30 November 2022 to apply for the post of SSC GD Constable 2022. The 2022 recruitment exam is scheduled to take place in January 2023. Candidates who are between the ages of 18 to 23 years of age as of 1 January 2023 and are born between 2 January 2002 and 5 January 2005 can apply for the recruitment.

What are the steps to apply for the SSC posts?

Step 1: Login to ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the latest news section on the homepage and then click on the SSC direct recruitment link.

Step 3: Register yourself and log in using the SSC credentials.

Step 4: An SSC application form will then appear on your computer screen.

Step 5: Fill your SSC details in the application form correctly.

Step 6: Upload all your required documents on the SSC website.

Step 7: Pay your SSC application fee.

Step 8: Go to the ‘submit’ option.

Step 9: Download, save and print a copy of the SSC CGL application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the notification of the SSC Vacancies:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/corrigendum_I_26112022.pdf

What is the educational qualification required?

Candidates should have successfully qualified in the Matriculation or class 10 examination from a recognised board or university.

It is to be noted that the selection process of the recruitment drive will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification.

