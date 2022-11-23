The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the GD Constable final marks today, 23 November, on its official web portal. Aspirants who appeared for the Constable GD CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 may download their marks from the portal mentioned above. Candidates can check their individual marks by filling in their registration number and password from 23 November to 7 December 2022. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25,271 constable posts in the organisation. Candidates selected for appointment may be appointed anywhere in India.

What are the steps to download SSC GD Constable Marks?

Step 1: Go to the website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Step 2: Fill in your SSC registration number and password.

Step 3: Once you submit the details, the SSC results will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to the notice regarding the release of the marks.

The Staff Selection Commission had recently released the answer key and the response sheet for Junior Engineer (SSC JE 2022) examination. The response sheet for the SSC JE exam 2022, which was held on 15 November, can be downloaded from the SSC’s official web portal

The objection period for the SSC JE answer keys will be open till 26 November. A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants per objection.

