The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Constable GD admit card 2022 for Paper I. Candidates are able to download their hall ticket for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Special Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) In Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination (Paper-I) from the SSC’s regional websites. The SSC GD 2022 Paper I is going to be held from 10 January to 13 February 2023. Candidates need to carry one original photo identity card to the examination hall. The hall ticket needs to have the same date of birth as mentioned in the admission certificate.

Steps for downloading SSC GD Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, click on the SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I.

Step 2: After this, a new page will open where you will need to key in the required login details.

Step 3: The admit card will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Go through your SSC admit card properly, download it, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the websites mentioned below:

https://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2022_1318

https://www.sscnwr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2022_1245.php

https://www.sscwr.net/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1650

Instructions to the candidates for SSC GD Exam 2022:

If the photo identity card brought by the candidate doesn’t have the same date of birth as printed on the admission certificate, then he/she must bring an additional original certificate as proof.

Candidates won’t be allowed to give the exam in case there is a mismatch in the date of birth mentioned in the admission certificate and the photo ID or other certificate brought by them for proof.

The admit card is required to be kept safely till the final result. Roll numbers won’t be provided again if the aspirant loses the hall ticket.

Applicants should note that face masks are necessary to wear at the exam centre.

SSC GD constable job profile:

The monthly salary of SSC GD after the 7th Pay Commission is Rs. 33,965, which includes allowances and additional pay, excluding deductions. The responsibilities of the SSC GD constable include the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

