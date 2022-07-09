SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Exam notification for Head Constable and other posts released, check details here

Candidates from the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Reserved category candidates such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from the application fee.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the examination of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) recruitment in Delhi Police. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can register themselves online through the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the Delhi Police vacancies is 29 July 2022.

However, candidates can make their online payment for their respective applications till 30 July 2022 up to 11 PM. In case of any error in the application form, the aspirants can make necessary changes in their application form through the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ on 2 August 2022. They will require to pay an extra charge for doing the changes and the required fee is needed to be submitted by 2 August 2022.

SSC will conduct the examination for the Delhi Police Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) recruitment in October 2022. However, no exact date has been announced yet. The examination process will be a Computer-based Test (CBT).

SSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies in both the above-mentioned categories. Among them, there are 1411 vacancies for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 vacancies for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female. The eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications and other details are mentioned in the official notification. For any further doubt, candidates can refer to the detailed notification from the official site.

Read the recruitment notifications below:

For Constable (Driver)-Male.

For Head Constable (AWO/TPO).

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Reserved category candidates such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for the Delhi Police Recruitment:

Go to the official SSC site, ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, visit the ‘Registration Window.’ Complete the registration and proceed with the application. Fill up the form, upload documents and make payment. Submit the form and take a printout for any further use.

