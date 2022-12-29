The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the Delhi Police computer-based exam (CBE) can check and download their results from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the recruitment exam was conducted from 10 to 20 October 2022.

This year, a total of 16,805 applicants have been qualified to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). The schedule for PE&MT will be informed on the main site by Delhi Police in due course of time. It is to be noted that the final answer key and the scores of the qualified or non-qualified aspirants in the computer-based exam will be made available on the commission’s website from 10 to 24 January 2023.

“Bonus marks for NCC certificate holders and RRU Degree/diploma holders will be awarded in the final result to only those candidates who are able to produce supporting documents at the stage of PE&MT,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies in the organisation. Out of which 559 posts are for male candidates and 276 positions are for female applicants.

Read the official notice here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Result_Write_up_HCMDP2022_CBE_latest_28122022.pdf

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable result 2022:

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official page at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the “Result” tab.

Step 3: Then click on the Head Constable result link available on the new page.

Step 4: The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Delhi Police exam 2022 result.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Direct link of Male Candidates Qualified for PE&MT:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/list1_Male_28122022.pdf

Direct link of Male (ESM) Candidates Qualified for PE&MT:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/list2_ESM_28122022.pdf

Direct link of Female Candidates Qualified for PE&MT:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/list3_fe_male_28122022.pdf

For more related updates, keep checking SSC’s main website.

