SSC declares Stenographer Final Result 2020, check how to download

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020. Candidates who took the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination can check the result through the official web portal of SSC. According to the official notification, a total of 227 candidates have qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1,982 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the position of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. It is to be noted that Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been done on the basis of merit along with the order of preference of ‘Posts/Departments’ mentioned by the candidates.

Steps to download the final SSC stenographer result

Go to the official web portal of the SSC.

Click on the link that reads “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020 – Declaration of Final Result” on the homepage.

Check and download the SSC stenographer result.

Take a printout of the SSC stenographer result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check Stenographer’s result.

The notice specifies that in case of any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ user, a candidate can bring it up to the notice of the commission within a period of 30 days. Any such complaints received after one month will not be entertained by the commission.

The candidature of the selected applicants is provisional in nature. The eligibility of the candidates in all respects will be thoroughly checked before issuing the appointment letters to the candidates.

If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any kind of correspondence from the user department concerned within a duration of one year after declaration of result, the same should be brought to the notice of the commission or user department.

As far as the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates are concerned, they will be available on the commission’s website soon.

