SSC CHSL Typing, Stenographer skill test: Dates declared on ssc.nic.in, check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the 2020 Stenographers Grade C & D Skill Test and 2020 CHSL DEST/Typing Test on 23 May 2022. Aspirants can check the examination schedule from the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

The SSC will conduct the SSC CHSL Typing Test from 1 July 2022. Candidates have been selected based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Tier-I and Tier-II. A total of 28,133 candidates have been chosen for the DEST/Typing Test. The SSC Tier 2 result was declared by the Commission on 14 May 2022. Candidates can refer to the websites of the concerned Regional Offices for the detailed schedule. The detailed notification is available on the SSC website.

SSC Stenographers Grade C and D Skill Test:

On the other side, the SSC Stenographer skill test or Stenography Test will be held on 20 June and 21 June 2022. For the post of Stenographer Grade C, a total of 3608 candidates have been provisionally selected for appearing in the Skill Test. For the post of the Stenographer Grade D, around 13,445 candidates have qualified.

The result of the Stenographer CBT examination was released on 21 January 2022.

Some instructions for the Stenography Test Candidates:

The printout of the typed text can not be taken after the test.

Candidates for the English Typing will have to choose English UK as their keyboard layout option.

Candidates for the Hindi Transcription can choose Hindi lnscript /Hindi Kiutidev/ Hindi Remington CBI / Hindi Remington GAIL as the keyboard layout option.

VH Candidates who will! bring their BRAILLE Typewriter will be provided with an isolated Seat to avoid any disturbance to other candidates.

As per the notification, for reference, the Commission has uploaded a demo link for Stenography Test in the 'Candidates’ Corner' on the official website.

