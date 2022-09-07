SSC CHSL Tier II 2021 exam: Admit card released; check direct link here

Applicants who qualify the SSC CHSL Tier II paper will be eligible to appear for the Tier III exam, which consists of a Typing and Skill Test.

The Staff Selection Commission has put out the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Tier-II 2021 exam. Candidates who qualified the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 exam can download their hall ticket for the Tier II paper at the regional websites of the Commission. Applicants need to enter their registration ID and date of birth on the regional website of the SSC to access their hall ticket. The SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2021 will be conducted on 18 September.

The results of the SC CHSL 2021 Tier I paper were announced last month. According to the notice released by the SSC, 54,104 applicants had provisionally qualified for the next level. The Tier II paper will be of descriptive type.

Applicants who qualify the SSC CHSL Tier II paper will be eligible to appear for the Tier III exam, which consists of a Typing and Skill Test. The process of document verification will also be done later.

The SSC is conducting this recruitment drive for various positions such as Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Data Entry Operators and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in various Departments/Offices/Ministries of the Government of India.

Here are the steps to download the SSC CHSL Tier II admit card:

― Visit the SSC’s regional website.

― Click on the link for the SSC CHSL Tier II 2021 hall ticket.

― Enter the required details to access the SSC portal.

― The CHSL admit card will appear on your screen.

― Take a printout for future use.

Direct link is here

The Staff Selection Commission had earlier released the schedule for the Junior Hindi Translators (JHT), Junior Engineer (JE), Sub-Inspector (SI), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP) recruitment exams. The papers for the same will be held in October- November this year.

Check the link here.

For more details related to the SSC CHSL exam, candidates can keep visiting the Commission’s official website.

