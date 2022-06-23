SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021: Tentative answer key released at ssc.nic.in; check details here

The objection window for SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 will remain open till 27 June. In case of any doubt regarding the tentative answer key, aspirants can raise objections and challenge the answers. Candidates can complete the procedure at the SSC website by paying an objection fee of Rs 100 per question

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative answer key for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier 1 Examination can check and download the answer key from the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

Along with releasing the answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window for the same. The objection window will remain open till 27 June. In case of any doubt regarding the tentative answer key, aspirants can raise objections and challenge the answers. Candidates can complete the procedure at the SSC website by paying an objection fee of Rs 100 per question.

The commission has also notified that no objection or complaint will be entertained after the given deadline of 8 pm on 27 June. “The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit”, the official notification reads. Read the official notification here.

Candidates will require their SSC CHSL 2021 roll number and password to log in to the portal and download the answer key. The CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2021 was conducted by the Commission from 24 May to 10 June this year. The result is likely to be declared by the end of July 2022. Qualified candidates will get to appear for the CHSL Tier 2 examination. The dates will be notified by SSC later on.

Steps to follow while downloading the CHSL Tier 1 2021-22 Tentative Answer Key:

Go to the official site of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021’.

A link will be available on the PDF file of the SSC notification.

Click on the link and complete the CHSL registration.

A window will show the CHSL Tier 1 answer key.

Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key and take a printout for the future.

Direct link to the objection portal is here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.