SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 final answer key released, how to check

The final answer key of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2021 (Tier 1) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can download it from the official website ssc.nic.in. The question paper has also been released with the answer key. According to the commission, it has been done to ensure greater transparency and in the interest of candidates. The candidates can take the printout of the answer keys along with their respective question papers. This facility is available from 16 August to 15 September, according to the commission. The result of CHSL Tier 1 examination 2021 was released on 4 August, 2022 by the SSC.

How to download the final answer key?

After landing on the homepage of SSC’s official website, click on the link which reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys – reg.”

After that, a PDF document will show up on your screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF which reads, “Click here for Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper”.

After that, you will end up on a page where you will be asked for your login details.

Type your roll number and password as per the admission certificate.

After you have logged in, the final answer key of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 will be visible on your screen.

Then, you can download it and take its printout for future reference.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam took place from 24 may to 10 June in the year 2022. The exam was computer-based, and 54,104 candidates qualified for the CHSL Tier 2 exam. The Tier 2 exam will be descriptive, and will be held on 18 September.

If you haven’t checked the results already, then follow the below steps:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)”.

The merit list will open up on your screen.

Check and download the result.

