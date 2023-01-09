The application edit window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) exam 2022 is going to be activated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, 9 January, 2023. Candidates can make changes in their application and pay application correction fee till 10 January on the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

This SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment drive aims to fill over 4500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators. A fee of Rs 200 will be charged for making corrections and resubmitting the modified application for the first time. Applicants will need to pay Rs 500 to make the corrections and for the resubmission of the modified application for the second time. It should be noted that no more corrections in the application forms are allowed under any circumstances.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: Steps to make corrections in the application

Step 1: After landing on the official website of SSC, use your registration number and password for logging in.

Step 2: Now, proceed and make alterations in your CHSL application form.

Step 3: Continue by paying the application correction fee.

Step 4: After this, submit your modified form, download it and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Age limit

The age limit for the applicants is 18-27 years as on 1 January, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Educational Qualification

Candidates are required to have passed their class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

Nationality/ Citizenship

The candidates need to be either:

A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A subject of Bhutan, or

An Indian origin individual who has migrated from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Burma, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia. The person must have migrated with the intention to permanently settle in India.

