SSC CHSL 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, here's how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2022 exam tomorrow, 4 January. Candidates who want to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 can submit their forms on the official web portal. The recruitment drive is being held to fill around 4,500 posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant Lower Divisional Clerk and Data Entry Operators. Applicants can make changes to their application form from 9 to 10 January. The application fee is ₹100. Women Candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation will not have to pay any fee. It is to be noted that the Tier-1 Computer-Based Examination will be held in February-March 2023.

What are the steps to apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment drive?

Visit the official portal of SSC. Go to the SSC CHSL 2022 application link.

A new page will then appear on your device’s screen. Register yourself and create your login credentials.

After this, log in using your SSC CHSL credentials and apply for the exam.

Fill SSC CHSL application form with your details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the SSC CHSL application fee, if applicable, and submit the form.

Download the SSC CHSL registration form, and take its hardcopy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official notice for the SSC CHSL exam.

What is the SSC CHSL application fee?

Applicants from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/ESM categories and women are not required to pay any application fee.

