The application process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2022) was initiated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) yesterday, 6 December. The last date to submit the application form is 4 January. Candidates can apply on the official website of SSC – https://ssc.nic.in. The age of the candidate is required to be between 18 to 27 years as of 1 January, 2022. Applicants from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ESM/women are not required to pay the fee. The Tier-1 Computer Based Examination is going to be conducted in February-March, 2023.

The changes can be made in the application form by the applicants from 9 to 10 January. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill nearly 4,500 vacancies of Group C posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Data Entry Operators, and Junior Secretariat Assistant for various departments, ministries, Government of India offices, statutory bodies, constitutional bodies, tribunals, etc.

For more details, have a look at the official notice here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Notice_chsl_06122022.pdf

Step to apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment drive

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, click on the SSC CHSL 2022 application link.

Step 2: A new page will be presented on your device’s screen. Now, continue by registering yourself and create your login credentials.

Step 3: After this, login using your credentials and apply for the exam.

Step 4: Fill the application form properly and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application if it is applicable, and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Important points

Those applications will be rejected that contain blurred/illegible photographs or signatures.

The Aadhaar data of the candidates may be used by the Commission for verification purposes subject to due authorisation from competent authority.

All the posts have All India Service Liability (AISL), which means that the candidate may be asked to serve anywhere in India.

The commission has advised the candidates to fill their active and correct e-mail addresses and phone numbers in the form as the commission may contact them via e-mail/SMS.

