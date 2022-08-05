SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 result out, over 51,000 candidates qualify

A total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 paper, which is scheduled to be conducted on 18 September 2022. The detailed information regarding the recruitment process is available on the SSC's official website

The result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021 (Tier 1) paper has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check their SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 score from the official website at ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the commission has prepared a roll number-wise list of the candidates, who have been selected for the next round of recruitment. The successful applicants will now appear for the Tier-2 Examination, which is the descriptive paper. A total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 paper, which is scheduled to be conducted on 18 September 2022. The detailed information regarding the recruitment process is available on the SSC's official website.

Category wise break-up of qualified candidates:

General: 7,148

OBC: 12,967

SC: 11,677

ST: 5,167

ESM: 5,688

EWS: 9,147

VH: 660

OH: 659

HH: 638

Other PwD: 353

What are the steps to download the SSC CHSL Result?

Step 1: Visit SSC's website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Result' Tab on the SSC homepage.

Step 3: Visit the 'CHSL' section where you will get the result PDF given against 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021– List of the candidates shortlisted to appear in Tier-II (in Roll Number Order)'.

Step 4: Download the SSC CHSL Result PDF given on the website.

Step 5: Use Crtl + F to search your roll number.

How have the SSC CHSL Marks been calculated?

As per the SSC Result PDF, since the Tier-I Computer Based Test (CBT) was held in multiple shifts, the marks of the aspirants have been normalized as per the formula decided by the Commission. Those who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam can check their scores from 11 to 30 August 2022 by using their login credentials.

Here is the direct link to the SSC CHSL result PDF:

For latest updates on the individual marks, the candidates are advised to keep a check on their official website.

