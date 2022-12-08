SSC CHSL 2020 final result out at ssc.nic.in, check steps to download
Detailed scores of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on 14 December 2022. The list will be available till 28 December 2022
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020. Applicants can check and download their score by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14.12.2022. This facility will be available from 14.12.2022 to 28.12.2022,” mentions the notice.
Candidates can check their individual scores on the main site by logging in with their registered ID and password. Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill up a total of 4,791 vacancies in the organisation.
Through an official notice, SSC has informed that there are a few candidates on the select list whose candidatures have been kept provisional by their concerned Regional Offices.
Candidates should keep in mind that any discrepancy with respect to the selection or non-selection or allocation of the post or even user department and others must be brought to the notice of the commission within a period of one month.
Find the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Write-up_Final%20Result_CHSLE_2020_07122022_1.pdf
Steps to download SSC CHSL 2020 final result:
Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the “Results” tab that is on the main page
Step 3: Then click on the link that reads – “CHSL—Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2020 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA, PA/SA and DEO”
Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2020 result will appear on the screen (PDF file)
Step 5: Check, download and save the result
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the final result for future need
Check the direct link here:
https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/ROLL_07122022.pdf
Candidates whose names are mentioned on the list have been selected for various posts. The vacancies include Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Junior Passport Assistant (JPA), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).
