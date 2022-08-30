The Response Sheets for Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 2021 were recently released online. Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official website of the Commission.

The Response Sheets for Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 2021 were recently released online. Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official website of the commission. The provisional answer keys have also been released and can be checked on the official web portal at ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can raise the objections till 2 September 2022 at 6 PM. Objections may be raised with a prescribed fee of Rs.100 per question/answer challenged. The CGL Tier 2 exam was held by the commission on 8 and 10 August at different centres across India for recruitment to various posts. The authorities will release the final answer key after receiving the objections raised by candidates. The result will then be declared on the basis of the final key.

The recruitment drive is being held for the positions of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-2 Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, along with other posts.

Here is the direct link to the SSC CGL Tier 2 notification.

What are the steps to raise the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key?

Go to the official web portal of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021” on the homepage.

A PDF file will open with the link to submit objections.

Click on it and fill in your login details as asked.

You may now raise and submit your objections and make the fee payment.

Save and print your SSC CGL objections for future use.

It is to be noted that the candidate response sheets along with the provisional answer keys were issued on 24 August but due to some maintenance related issues, the objection link was deactivated.

