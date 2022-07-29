SSC CGL Tier 2 2021 hall ticket released, check steps to download here

The CGL Tier-2 exam 2021 will be held on 8 and 10 August. Only applicants who have cleared the Tier I exam will be allowed to appear for the paper. Applicants would require their application number and other login details to access their SSC admit card

The admit card for the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who have applied for the exam can download their CGL Tier-II 2021 hall ticket from the regional websites of SSC.

The CGL Tier-2 exam 2021 will be held on 8 and 10 August. Only applicants who have cleared the Tier I exam will be allowed to appear for the paper. Applicants would require their application number and other login details to access their SSC admit card.

What are the steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 08/08/2022 TO 10/08/2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open where you need to enter your application number and all other details asked.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your Tier 2 hall ticket for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card

The examination will consist of questions on English Language and Comprehension, Quantitative Abilities, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Each paper will have 100 questions, with 2 marks being awarded for each correct response. Candidates will have two hours to complete each subject.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted from 11 April to 21 April 2022 and the results were declared on 4 July. The online application process took place from 23 December 2021 to 23 January this year.

Applicants must bring a printout of the admit card to the examination hall and should also carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs and a valid photo-ID proof with your date of birth as printed on the SSC admit card.

