The result of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) exam 2020 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check their CGL 2020 Tier-III result at the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The applicants who qualified the Tier-III exam will be called in for the process of Document Verification/Skill Test. The Skill Test will consist of Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). "Skill Tests where prescribed are mandatory, but qualifying in nature.

If a candidate does not appear in Skill Test or fails to qualify the Skill Test, he/she will not be eligible for the posts where CPT/DEST are mandatory”, reads a notice on the SSC’s website. Check the notice here.

Steps to download SSC CGL 2020 Tier-III result:

― Visit the website ssc.nic.in and click on the Result tab.

― Select the CGL Tie-III result link.

― The list of shortlisted candidates will appear as a PDF file.

― Search for your roll number

― Save a copy for future reference.

Direct link to Assistant Audit Officer (List-1) result is here.

Direct link to Junior Statistical Officer (List 2) result is here.

Direct link to result of all posts with CPT (List 3) is here.

Direct link to result of all other vacancies (including DEST) (List 4) is here.

The Skill Test will be conducted on 4 and 5 August this year. The schedule for Document Verification will be put up on the SSC’s regional websites soon. Candidates who do not receive their call letter or hall ticket for the same must contact the Commission’s regional offices as soon as possible.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified applicants will be released by the SSC on 20 July at the official website. Aspirants can check the same from 20 July to 9 August by logging in using their password and registered ID.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the SSC.

