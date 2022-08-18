SSA Assam Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,346 Assistant Teacher posts

Before applying for the respective post, candidates should read the official notice. Details on eligibility criteria, salary, and selection process among others are provided in the official notification

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has begun the registration process for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Teacher. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of SSA, Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in. The last day to register for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Contractual) of Lower Primary Schools and of Upper Primary Schools is 15 September 2022. “Applicants (Writ Petitioners) need to fill up/submit the online application form along with District Preference (only one district),” reads the notification. The Siksha Abhiyan Mission plans to fill up a total of 1,346 vacancies. Before applying for the respective post, candidates should read the official notice. Details on eligibility criteria, salary, and selection process among others are provided in the official notification.

Read the notice here

Vacancy Details:

-Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary Schools): 1,143 vacancies

Category-wise: [UR: 0, EWS: 0, SC: 3, STP: 433, STH: 646, OBC/MOBC: 0, PWD: 61]

-Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Schools- Social Science): 135 positions

Category-wise: [UR: 0, EWS: 0, SC: 0, STP: 20, STH: 98, OBC/MOBC: 11, PWD: 6]

-Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary Schools- Maths & Science): 68 posts

Category-wise: 68 [UR: 0, EWS: 0, SC: 2, STP: 22, STH: 38, OBC/MOBC: 3, PWD: 3]

Steps how to register for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of SSA at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Latest News' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Search for the SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2022 link.

Step 4: Look for the notification and click on the ‘Apply’.

Step 5: Candidates need to enter their correct details on the provided fields.

Step 6: Then, pay the necessary fee and confirm the registration.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Direct link

Those belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 325. Candidates from SC/ST(P)/ST (H)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH) category, need to pay only Rs 300. For more details, aspirants are advised to read the notification or keep a check on the official website of SSA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.