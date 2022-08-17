SPPU opens application for 133 Assistant Professor posts, check details

Aspirants must submit separate application forms for each registered post. To check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and vacancy details, candidates are advised to read the notification

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has opened its online registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in different departments. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website at admin.unipune.ac.in/recruitment. The application process is open till 20 August 2022. “Applications invited for the Assistant Professor (Contractual) posts in the several departments to be filled on a temporary basis up to 31 May 2023,” reads the notice. The SPPU is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 133 vacancies. Aspirants must submit separate application forms for each registered post. To check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and vacancies details, candidates are advised to read the notification. Before applying, they are advised to read the complete notification released by the university.

Find the official notice here

Steps to apply for the SPPU Assistant Professor post:

Step 1: Go to the official site of SPPU at unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and login to the portal.

Step 4: Then, they need to apply for the relevant field, upload all the documents and finally submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the SPPU form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should hold a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned subject from a university. Or, an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Applicants must have cleared the national eligibility test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR. Those with a similar qualification accredited by the UGC or SET or who have been awarded PhD can also apply. Those who are selected will be given a salary of Rs 40,000 (consolidated).

Below is the category-wise reservation for the Assistant Professor (Contractual) post:

SC:17

ST:9

DT-A: 4

NT-B:3

NT-C:5

NT-D: 3

SBC: 3

OBC: 25

EWC: 13

Open: 51

Meanwhile, 5 posts are also reversed for physically-challenged persons. For more details, keep a regular check on the official website.

