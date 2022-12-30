The South Eastern Railway (SER) has started the application process for recruitment to Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official page of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) SER at rrcser.co.in. Applications should be submitted online only and no other mode of submission will be entertained by the RRC SER. According to the official notice, the registration process began on 27 December and will close on 2 February 2023 (5 pm). Aspirants applying for the post should be between 15 and 23 years on 1 January 2023. “The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only,” reads the official notice.

The Railway Recruitment Cell has informed that all relevant sections must be carefully filled by the candidate. The particulars including name and Date of Birth (DoB), must match with the details that have been recorded in the matriculation certificate.

Through this recruitment drive, RRC SER will fill a total of 1,785 posts in the organisation. Candidates applying for the apprentice posts will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates have been exempted from payment of a fee. The RRC SER fee payment must be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Wallets.

Read the RRC SER official notice here

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed instructions before filling up the online application form.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared trade-wise. The merit list will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation with a minimum of 50 per cent (aggregate) marks. Read the official notification for more details.

