The South Eastern Railway (SER) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to Apprentice posts. Candidates can register themselves for the vacancies by visiting the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) SER at rrcser.co.in. The online registration process commenced on 27 December 2022 and will end on 2 February 2023 by 5 pm. Aspirants applying for apprentice posts must be between 15 and 24 years on 1 January 2023. “The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only,” reads the recruitment notice.

Applications should be submitted online and no other mode of submission will be accepted by the RRC SER. Applicants must go through the detailed instructions before filling up the application form.

Read the RRC SER official notice here:

https://rrcser.co.in/pdf/Act%20Apprentice%20Notification%202022-23.pdf

Steps to apply for SER Apprentice Recruitment 2022-2023:

-Go to RRC SER’s official website at rrcser.co.in

-On the main website, search and click on the “Notice” tab.

-Then click on the link that reads – “Link for calling application for Act Apprentice 2022-23”.

-Fill up the details, upload all the documents, and register.

-Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to register for Apprentice posts:

https://iroams.com/RRCSER/applicationAfterIndex

The RRC SER will fill a total of 1,785 posts in the organisation through this recruitment campaign. While applying for the apprentice posts, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 which is non-refundable. However, SC/ST/PWD and women candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fees. The RRC SER fee payment process must be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Wallets.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. It is to be noted that the merit list in each trade will be prepared based on the percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with a minimum of 50 percent (aggregate) marks.

