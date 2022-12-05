SNAP 2022: Admit card released, here's how to download
The SNAP 2022 admit card will consist of details like candidate name, date of birth, candidate's signature and other details
The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 test 1 admit card today, 5 December 2022. Interested candidates should note that the admit card will be available for download on the official web portal. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to begin from 10 December. For checking the SNAP 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to go to the official web portal and fill in their SNAP 2022 ID and password. The SNAP 2022 admit card will consist of details like candidate name, date of birth, candidate’s signature, SNAP ID, candidate’s photograph, test centre, seat number, reporting time along with the exam day guidelines.
What are the steps to download the SNAP 2022 admit card?
- Log in to the SNAP official website
- Go to the SNAP 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage
- Fill in your SNAP ID and Password
- Download the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card for future use
The SNAP 2022 exam will be conducted on 10 December, 18 December, and 23 December. The entrance test will be held for a duration of 1 hour via the computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Here is the direct link to download the SNAP Admit card.
SNAP Test Date – Admit card will be live on:
10 December 2022 – 5 December 2022
18 December 2022 – 10 December 2022
23 December 2022 – 10 December 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IIFT MBA 2023: NTA opens correction window, check steps to make changes
The IIFT MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 18 December 2022. It will be held in a computer-based test mode for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat matrix, option entry begin today; check details
According to the revised KCET Round 2 schedule, the seat matrix will be available after 3 pm and the web options entry by the eligible candidates will begin from 5 pm onwards
AILET 2023: Admit card out today at National Law University Delhi; check steps to download
As per the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will be held on 11 December 2022. Check the steps to download AILET 2023 admit card