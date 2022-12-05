SNAP 2022: Admit card released, here's how to download

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 test 1 admit card today, 5 December 2022. Interested candidates should note that the admit card will be available for download on the official web portal. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to begin from 10 December. For checking the SNAP 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to go to the official web portal and fill in their SNAP 2022 ID and password. The SNAP 2022 admit card will consist of details like candidate name, date of birth, candidate’s signature, SNAP ID, candidate’s photograph, test centre, seat number, reporting time along with the exam day guidelines.

What are the steps to download the SNAP 2022 admit card?

Log in to the SNAP official website

Go to the SNAP 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage

Fill in your SNAP ID and Password

Download the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card for future use

The SNAP 2022 exam will be conducted on 10 December, 18 December, and 23 December. The entrance test will be held for a duration of 1 hour via the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Here is the direct link to download the SNAP Admit card.

SNAP Test Date – Admit card will be live on:

10 December 2022 – 5 December 2022

18 December 2022 – 10 December 2022

23 December 2022 – 10 December 2022

