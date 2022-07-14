SITEEE, SET 2022 result announced by Symbiosis; check direct link here

The Symbiosis University website has asked applicants to download their scorecards only using a laptop or desktop. “Please use only laptop/desktop to download your SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets” a notice on the website reads.

The result for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2022 and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2022) has been released by the Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune. Candidates can check and download their scores using their SET/SITEEE id and password at set-test.org.

Steps to check SET/SITEEE results 2022:

― Visit the official website- set-test.org.

― Click on the link for downloading your scorecard on the top of the main page.

― Enter the required login details such as your SITEEE/SET id.

― The SET/SITEEE 2022 scorecard will appear on your screen.

― Take a printout for future reference.

Check direct link here.

The SET/ SITEEE scorecard 2022 will have details of a candidate's sectional marks, overall score and their provisional qualifying status.

The SET/SITEEE was held online earlier this month on 3 July. While the Symbiosis Entrance Test is held overall for candidates who want to take admission into the university, the SITEEE is conducted for engineering stream students only.

Earlier, Symbiosis had declared the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 results. The exam was held on 3 July. Applicants who qualified the online exam will have to appear for the writing ability test (WAT) as well as the personal interaction (PI) round. These tests will be conducted separately by the participating law schools.

The registration for the SET/SITEEE/SLAT commenced on 25 January this year. Students were given time till 15 June to complete the fee payment and application process. The SET 2022 hall ticket was released on 22 June. Candidates can visit the official website of the university for more details regarding the entrance exam.