Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will close the application process today, 3 January for vacancy to the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of SIDBI at sidbi.in. According to the official notice, the exam will tentatively be conducted in January/February 2023. The interview will be held in February 2023. The minimum age requirement for the vacancy of Assistant Manager is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 14 December 2022. SIDBI will fill up 100 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream posts, through this recruitment drive.

What is the eligibility criteria for SIDBI vacancies?

The candidates should have a Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Economics/Commerce / Management subject) from an institute / University recognised by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government or an undergraduate Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Mechanical/Electrical) or CS / CA / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognised by Government/UGC.

Other Backward Class (OBC): 28

Scheduled Castes (SC): 12

Unreserved (UR): 41

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 9

Read the SIDBI recruitment notice here:

https://sidbi.in/files/careers/SIDBI_Officers_GR’A’_General_Stream_2022.pdf

What are the steps to apply for SIDBI AssIstant Manager posts?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at sidbi.in.

Step 2: Check the “career” tab.

Step 3: Go to the link that reads, “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream – 2022”.

Step 4: Visit “Click here to APPLY ONLINE”.

Step 5: Register and proceed with the SIDBI application process.

Step 6: Fill up your details in the SIDBI application form, pay the fee and submit.

Step 7: Download the SIDBI form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for SIDBI vacancies:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sidbiamdec22

What is the SIDBI application fee?

An application fee of Rs 1100 is applicable for aspirants belonging to the unreserved category. However, the application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories will be Rs 175. Staff candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

