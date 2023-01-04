The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune will end the registration process for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 today, 4 January. Aspiring candidates can apply online for the SEED exam through the official web portal. The SEED admit card can be downloaded till 15 January 2023. The varsity will activate the mock test link between 12 January and 13 January. The entrance exam will be held on 15 January 2023 for candidates who want to take admission to Bachelor in Design (B. Des) programme. A total of 207 B.Design seats have been allocated in four design courses including Industrial Design, Communication Design, Fashion Communication, and Fashion Design.

How to fill the SEED 2023 online application form?

Step 1: Visit the official website at sid.edu.in and click on the registration link.

Step 2: Read the detailed instructions before filling the SEED application form.

Step 3: Go to the ‘I Agree’ button to accept the Terms and Conditions.

Step 4: On the next page, enter the required details and click on ‘Save and Continue’.

Step 5: Create a password and ‘Submit’ the SEED application form.

Step 6: Pay the SEED application fee and download the receipt.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the SEED confirmation page for further reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for SEED 2023.

What is the SEED application fee?

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,750 as a registration fee for the SEED examination. Aspirants need to keep a check on SID’s official web portal for the latest updates related to the SEED exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.