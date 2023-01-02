SEED 2023: Application deadline extended till 4 January, details here

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune has extended the registration deadline for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 till 4 January. Aspiring candidates can register online for the SEED exam through the official web portal. Earlier, the last date to register for the exam was 31 December 2022. The SEED 2023 admit card download window will be available between 4 to 15 January 2023. The university will activate the mock test link between 12 January and 13 January. Candidates may fill out the SEED 2023 application form by providing personal details, uploading their necessary documents, and making a payment of the registration fees.

What are the steps to download the SID application form?

Visit the official web portal.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Admission 2023- Registration for SEED 2023’ on the homepage.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register yourself and then proceed with the SID application form.

Upload all the required documents and pay the SID application fee.

Here is the direct link to fill out the SID application form.

A total of 207 B.Design seats are allocated in four design courses including Communication Design, Industrial Design, Fashion Communication, and Fashion Design.

What is the registration fee?

Candidates should pay Rs 1,750 as a registration fee for the SEED examination. Aspirants should keep a check on SID’s official web portal for the latest updates on the SEED exam.

