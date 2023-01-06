The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will issue the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 admit card tomorrow, 7 January. Candidates may download the SEED 2023 hall ticket from the official web portal. Candidates should fill in the B. Des ID and password in order to check and download the SEED hall ticket. The SEED exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15 January. A total of 207 B.Design seats are on offer in the exam and have been allocated in four design courses- Communication Design, Industrial Design, Fashion Communication, and Fashion Design. The SEED admit card is one of the important documents that should be carried by the candidates to appear for the exam.

What are the steps to apply for the SEED 2023 exam?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of SEED.

Step 2: Now, click on the tab that reads, ‘download SEED 2023 admit card’.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials like the SEED application number and password.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The SEED 2023 admit card will then appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the SEED 2023 exam admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The result of the SEED 2023 exam will be declared on 23 January. It is to be noted that the SEED exam will be of a total 60 minutes duration and consist of 60 questions that will be a mix of Art, Craft and Culture, Observational, Perceptual and Reasoning abilities, Visual Sensitivity and Judgement, Problem-Solving, Basic knowledge of Logic of Science and Mathematics, Design and Environment.

