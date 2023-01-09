The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts today, 9 January. SBI SCO. Earlier, the registration was supposed to end on 29 December. The recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 36 SCO posts. In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates should have completed BE or B.Tech in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Engineering, or an equivalent degree in the concerned discipline; or MTech, MCA, or MSc in Information Technology, Computer Science, or Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognised university as approved by the government, UGC or AIC.

What are the steps to apply for SBI SCO vacancies?

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official web portal at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Candidates should go to the career section on the homepage

Step 3: Then they should click on the SBI SCO and get themselves registered

Step 4: Candidates should upload the required documents and pay application fee

Step 5: Submit the SBI SCO form and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to the SBI SCO official notification:

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/08122022_GITC+Ad+No.CRPD-SCO-2022-23-%2824%29.pdf/3ffea433-1ba8-7ca1-fea2-d4c4de0252d7?t=1670498925828

What is the application fee to be paid?

The applicants belonging to the OBC/General/ EWS category should pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

